Rumour: Nintendo about to announce a new 2D Mario adventure

We're also supposedly also getting a remake of a Super Nintendo classic.

There have been plenty of rumours lately that a new Nintendo Direct is imminent. Some insiders say it's next month, while others claim it's already happening this week.

Whatever the case, it seems we can look forward to a new Mario adventure and a remake of a Super Nintendo classic. The source is Pyoro, the same leaker who has recently spotted both Everybody 1-2 Switch and Sonic Superstars, which certainly increases the likelihood that the person actually has some knowledge.

The Mario game is said to be a two-dimensional platform adventure, which we certainly wouldn't say no to. We can only speculate on what the remake is, but we're keeping our fingers crossed for F-Zero, Super Punch-Out or Starwing. What are you hoping for yourself?

