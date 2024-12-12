Rumour: Nicolas Cage and John Travolta to return in Face Off 2

According to new reports, both Nicolas Cage and John Travolta are ready to return in the sequel to the action classic Face Off. The film, which will be directed by Adam Wingard, is expected to focus on the adult children of Castor Troy and Sean Archer.

This means that Cage and Travolta are likely to have supporting roles and even Wingard himself has previously stated that he would only make the film if the original cast was willing to return, which is rumoured to be the case. Production is still in the early stages, and details of the plot and release date have yet to be announced.

Are you looking forward to another Face Off film with Cage and Travolta?