Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl may not have hit its full potential, but for a while now fans have been wondering about the possibility of a sequel.

A new image, which appears to show El Tigre in action against Garfield, was quote tweeted by the show's creator and one of the lead developers in the first game.





There have also been other leaks, including one of a new model for Danny Phantom, and a playable Squidward.

Would you want to see a Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2?