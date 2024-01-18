Rumour: Next Sonic game is a Fall Guys inspired spin-off

HQ

Sonic had a really good 2023 with two games (including the brilliant Sonic Superstars), several Lego sets, a second season of Sonic Prime and a whole lot more. 2024 seems to be more quiet though and the only new major Sonic product we're aware of is the movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which premieres in December.

Fortunately, there seems to be more things happening as a fairly prominent Japanese leaker now might have revealed the first details about the next Sonic game. It will be a smartphone spin-off and the "gameplay elements will be similar to Fall Guys", which is all we know.

While it's not confirmed in any way and just a rumour, we'd still like to know what you think about this idea for a Sonic game?

Sonic has previously been a guest character in Fall Guys.

Thanks, My Nintendo News.