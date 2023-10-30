Rumour: Next Ghostbusters movie is called Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

HQ

The summer heat had barely arrived in June when Sony revealed the chilling poster for the Ghostbusters Afterlife sequel, planned for a 2024 premiere in March. As the Ghostbuster logo was frozen, we assumed it would be a cold adventure taking place in New York, and if the movie insider MyTimeToShineHello is to be believed - this is exactly what we're going to get.

He has now leaked the title for the movie, which supposedly will be Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. A reasonable guess is that the Empire in the title is Empire State (nickname for New York State), and that it will get really, really cold for some supernatural reason.