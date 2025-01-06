Rumour: Next-generation Xbox set to launch in 2026 as Xbox Prime

HQ

As we step into 2025, the Xbox Series consoles are approaching their fifth anniversary, and it seems Microsoft is already thinking ahead to their next big move. While the current generation is still in its prime, rumours are swirling about the upcoming Xbox console, set to arrive in 2026. According to a popular leaker known for Call of Duty leaks, the new system could be named "Xbox Prime" and might even launch alongside the next instalment of Call of Duty, likely Modern Warfare 4.

This leak, coming from TheGhostOfHope, who has a history of credible Call of Duty information, suggests that "Xbox Prime" will be the next major step in the Xbox line-up. Although it's unclear whether this is the official name or just a codename, the source claims the information is well-known within industry circles, with some already speculating that the console might make its debut as soon as late 2026.

Although these rumours should be taken with a pinch of salt, it's worth noting that Hope has a solid track record, and with Microsoft now owning Activision, the leaker could have insider information on the project. If true, this would mark an early leap into the next generation, raising questions about whether the Xbox Series X|S has fully reached their potential.

Are you excited for the next Xbox?