Rumour: Next game from Ori and the Blind Forest team is inspired by Zelda

HQ

Moon Studios stunned the world when they released Ori and the Blind Forest in 2015, and along with its sequel Will of the Wisps and Team Cherry's Hollow Knight (2017), it has completely reshaped the landscape of the Metroidvanias.

Both Ori and Hollow Knight boasted amazing world-building and gorgeous level design, leading to somewhat of a rivalry between the two studios behind them. Thomas Mahler, head of the Ori studio, has spoken negatively about Team Cherry and their game on several occasions, and perhaps this is a contributing factor to the studio turning its attention to other horizons.

For while we've been waiting for the Hollow Knight sequel Silksong, while Mahler seem keen to explore other, well-trodden footsteps. Yesterday, Mahler took to Twitter to tell us how they're thinking about the next game. Here's what he had to say:

In response to the question whether the graphic design will resemble the Ori games, he wrote:

"Yes. It's important that our games have a unique artstyle where you know that this is a Moon Studios game even if you just see a thumbnail. There are too many games out there that look the same. Art Direction matters. A lot."

In addition, Mahler says he doesn't like platform exclusives, which is one of the reasons why the studio has now chosen publisher Private Division, instead of Microsoft, which published the two Ori titles. Finally, we probably have an unveiling to expect this year, hopefully not too long from now.

"I'm feeling like this year is going to be unbelievably exciting! I'm super proud of what Moon Studios is working on and can't wait for the day we can finally reveal what we've been working on - Stay tuned! :)"