Rumour: Next Battlefield will have a free-to-play battle royale

HQ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has become a huge hit for Activision Blizzard, and it seems like EA wants to try something similar with their upcoming Battlefield title. According to a new report from the usually reliable Insider Gaming, the game is planned to arrive in October 2025, and it will be set in a modern era ("around 2025 - 2030").

But the probably biggest news they have to share is that the next Battlefield game will have a free-to-play component developed by Ripple Effect, offering true battle royale. It seems like we can look forward to warfare for up to 64 people, four different classes and the series' always impressive destruction.

The Battlefield franchise has had some tough years recently, with Battlefield V failing to live up to the expectations of fans and EA, and Battlefield 2042 having all sorts of problems at launch. Hopefully the next installation will bring the series back, offering some healthy competition for Call of Duty.

Provided Insider Gaming's intel is correct, is this in line with what you have hoped for?