Rumour: New Xbox game will arrive on PlayStation next week

HQ

Whether you like the decision or not, it's pretty clear by now that Xbox is quite happy to let games that were previously only available on its consoles and Windows PCs to head to other platforms, and now a new game could be lined up to jump to PlayStation.

In a thread on ResetEra (via XboxEra), a user asked known insider Shinobi602 when the next round of ported games would be coming, to which Shinobi responded by saying "what are you doing next week?"

A clear indication of when we might see more games at least announced for PS5, but it's worth noting that Shinobi went onto clarify that he doesn't know if we're getting multiple ports, but there's at least one game in there.

Speculation initially pointed to the game being Forza Horizon 5, but Jez Corden of Windows Central believes that isn't the case. So, it seems speculation remains up in the air for what the game could be. Any ideas?