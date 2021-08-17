Rumour: New Twisted Metal game coming 2023

HQ

Twisted Metal is one of Sony's oldest franchises and debuted during the first year of PlayStation One. The last time we got a new installment was back in back 2012 for PlayStation 3. But as you might know, there's a TV series being made, and Sony has alleged plans for an accompanying game.

The rumour comes from the fairly reliable leaker Tom Henderson who tweeted an image from Twisted Metal with the text "2023" and nothing else. VGC reached out to the creator of the original game, David Jaffe, who says he does not know of anything like this and added "I don't imagine they would cut me out of it".

But shortly after publishing the Jaffe interview, the VGC editor Andy Robinson seems to have changed his mind and is now a believer of the rumour, and tweets:

"Awkwardly, it's since been suggested to me that this is real."

Having both Tom Henderson and Andy Robinson saying Twisted Mewtal coming is pretty heavy as far as rumors go. You should still take this with a heap of kosher salt until confirmation, but let's just say the chances of Sony announcing a new Twisted Metal have increased a lot.

How much have you missed the multiplayer mayhem of Twisted Metal?