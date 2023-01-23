Rumour: New Tomb Raider could be revealed this year

HQ

Back in 2022, it was announced that a new Tomb Raider game from Crystal Dynamics was on the way. Then, Square Enix sold off a lot of it's Western studios and everything flew up in the air for a moment.

It seems none of this has affected work over at Crystal Dynamics, though, as a report by Exputer claims that we could get a full reveal of the new Tomb Raider this year.

Now published by Amazon Games, the new Tomb Raider will be made with Unreal Engine 5 and reportedly work has been ongoing for some time.

There's also the fact that Crystal Dynamics is going to shut down support for its Marvel's Avengers game in September this year, which will then lead to the small team still working on that joining the effort to make Tomb Raider.

Don't expect a release date in 2023, but the fact we're getting news and a potential full reveal so soon is positive nontheless.

