Rumour: New The Witcher 3 DLC could land in September, more Cyberpunk 2077 content possible

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The long-rumoured, as yet unconfirmed third expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt could be launching in September. Early rumours had it coming some time around May or late spring, but it appears that CD Projekt Red might be wanting to give Fool's Theory - the alleged studio behind the expansion - more time to work on it ahead of its release.

According to Polish outlet Strefa Inwestorów, an analyst believes that even if The Witcher 3's third expansion isn't coming as soon as some might have hoped, it'll still be out in Q3 to avoid a clash with Grand Theft Auto VI. "I think September is the best window. In the summer, gamers are on vacation, and September seems like a nice 'back to school' period," reads the report (via machine translation). "However, things could change. They might come up with the idea to release it in two or three months."

The same article, it is also suggested that CD Projekt Red might not be entirely done with Cyberpunk 2077 and adding new content to the game. While the developer has confirmed very recently that we won't be getting more DLC or a new expansion, it's believed that Virtuous - the studio that helped release the game's recent updates - could also be working on something in the background. CD Projekt Red also left the door somewhat open, saying in a recent tweet that if anything changed on the DLC front, it'd let us know.

Still, a new Cyberpunk 2077 expansion seems more like a pipe dream, whereas we've heard a lot about The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's new expansion for some time. Here's hoping we can get something official soon, but for now take all this with a prescribed pinch of salt.