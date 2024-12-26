Rumour: New Terminator game on the way

A recent listing by the Australian Classification Board (ACB) has sparked rumors of a new game titled Terminator 2D: No Fate. While the details are scarce, the fact that the game has already been rated suggests that an official announcement may be coming soon. According to the information, the game will feature violence and coarse language, and it is expected to release on a wide range of platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Typically, when a game receives an age rating, it's a strong indication that the launch is imminent. While there's no confirmation yet about the game's official reveal, fans are hopeful that this marks the return of the Terminator franchise in the gaming world. Given the success of previous Terminator titles, expectations are high for this new venture.

Are you excited about the possibility of a new Terminator game?