Rumour: New Sony hardware could be revealed before PS5 Pro

HQ

Industry insider and reporter at Insider Gaming Tom Henderson has stated that we could see some sort of new Sony hardware before the reveal of a PS5 Pro.

In a stream, Henderson alluded to this new bit of hardware, but expanded on his allusion over on Twitter, stating that not only could it be revealed before the PS5 Pro, but it hasn't been reported on yet.

This means that it's likely Henderson isn't talking about the PS5 Slim or new model that has been discussed previously. What this new hardware could be then, remains largely a mystery, but it's also worth noting that as nothing official has been revealed yet, it's best to take this rumour with a slight pinch of salt, even considering Henderson's reputation.