Rumour: new Silent Hill game to be revealed alongside the PS5

The rumour mill continues to push PlayStation and Konami's Silent Hill together and according to what has just been reported by the insider Dusk Golem, one of the games present at PlayStation 5's official reveal on June 4 is set to be a Silent Hill title.

It's not the first time that the well-known insider talks about how a new Silent Hill is coming to the next-gen console, but according to him, chances that the new game will be shown at such an important event are high. According to Dusk Golem, the game was developed by Japan Studio and directed by Keiichiro Toyama, but it should be a kind of soft reboot and not a brand new game.

In the same tweet, Dusk Golem says it is very likely that the game will be presented on June 4, during the official presentation of PS5, because the development team is looking forward to showing the project and because the game is currently available in a playable form.

However, as always in these situations, we recommend that you take this information with a pinch of salt, as there's still no official confirmation on the matter. We know for sure that if a Silent Hill game is in the works, Hideo Kojima is not involved, as confirmed by the Japanese author himself in a recent interview.