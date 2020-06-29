Rumour: New signs of life from Fable and Perfect Dark

There have been a lot of discussions over the weekend after people on social media dicovered a couple of really suspicious Twitter accounts related to Xbox games including Perfect Dark and Fable, seemingly created and registered by Microsoft and only with MS-related followers.

It does seem very strange to register these accounts now when there's a first party event coming up next month, and one might indeed assume that these events are related. Even Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg joined the discussion and tweeted:

"I know everyone is hungry for news, but sorry to get your hopes up. These accounts have been inactive for years, it's standard practice to secure social handles for our IP."

Judging by the replies from both insiders and regular Twitter users, people aren't too impressed with the response from Greenberg, and many still think that they are a sign that the two franchises are coming back. We assume the discussions will continue until it's time for Microsoft's July event for Xbox Series X, at which point fans waiting on more Fable news (we at least know that the old Lionhead franchise is making a return at some point) and maybe even the return of Joanna Dark, will be put out of their misery.

Judging by all rumours lately, do you think Fable and Perfect Dark are coming to Xbox Series X?

Thanks, Tom Warren from The Verge via Twitter.