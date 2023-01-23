Rumour: New Perfect Dark development not going well

HQ

Even as Crystal Dynamics prepares to move on to other projects with the shutdown of Marvel's Avengers, it seems we may not be getting more news on the Perfect Dark reboot, as development on the game is reportedly not going well.

This is according to leaker Miller Ross, who predicted the Avengers shutdown before it was announced. They've said over on ResetEra that development on Perfect Dark has "hit a road bump or two" and they expect to see it after the new Tomb Raider.

Considering the Perfect Dark reboot was announced over two years ago, and that previously Crystal Dynamics CEO Phil Rogers said work on the project was going "extremely well," it is disappointing to hear we won't be seeing it for some time.

There's no projected release date for the Perfect Dark reboot as it stands, but by the looks of these rumours, we shouldn't be expecting one any time soon.