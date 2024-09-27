Rumour: New Nintendo Switch 2 details: Possible announcement window, Joy-Con solution and charging system

HQ

Every week that passes in 2024 without an announcement from Nintendo about its next console is raising the tension among gamers and internet rumour-mongers. However, in the last few weeks the alleged spec and image leaks have skyrocketed, and all signs point to an announcement in the coming weeks.

As we always say, this is unconfirmed, but Ruben Mercado, CEO of Blade, a company that makes third-party accessories for game consoles (such as grips for PS5 and the current Nintendo Switch) has appeared on Vandal Radio and revealed information from his close sources about some of Nintendo Switch 2's features.

Firstly, Mercado would confirm that the new Joy-Con will have a magnetic connection system with the console. This could be a cause for concern for some gamers, who believe this could lead to controller connection issues. But Mercado says Nintendo has found a locking solution to prevent dropping or disconnection.

He also questions alleged leaks of images we have seen in recent weeks, based on the joystick design, and that several Chinese manufacturers have told him that it is not possible to create protective grips for the sticks, without revealing the reason. The charging system would have an alternative on the top of the console, thanks to a USB-C port.

The conversation then turned to the announcement window and the possible price of the Switch 2. Mercado notes that, while Nintendo can always make a surprise announcement whenever it wants, the norm when making announcements of this kind that could boost a Japanese company's stock price is that they are usually made six months before the product launch. As the market suggests that the console would already be finished and that the effort is now to accumulate enough stock for a simultaneous global launch, Blade's CEO believes that it could take place in November, although he then qualifies that October is also possible. Finally, he puts the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 at between 400 and 500 euros.

Again, Nintendo has shown throughout history that its big announcements are thoughtful and measured, so hopefully some of this information will be confirmed or denied as soon as possible, because this will also put us on the path we're all hoping for: The wait to go to our nearest trusted retailer to get our next Nintendo console.