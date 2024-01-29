Rumour: New Metro to be announced at State of Play and will be a VR game

Just this morning we told you about the growing rumours of a State of Play showcase later this week, where we also talked about some of the titles most likely to appear, such as Rise of the Ronin, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and so on. But perhaps we can add one more unexpected title to the list: the next game in the post-apocalyptic Metro series.

According to message on X / Twitter from insider Kurakasis e (who also credits Insider Gaming) the title will be called Metro: Awakening and will be a VR-only game. Something that makes us suspect that this is not Metro 4 or a main installment of the series. Also, it seems that this Metro VR would be presented at the aforementioned PlayStation event, which perhaps denotes an exclusivity (temporary or not) for the PS VR2 catalogue.

The title would be developed by 4A Games (which, let's remember, is still part of the "assets" of Embracer Group), but for the moment we don't have any more information.

Were you expecting the next Metro to be a VR title?