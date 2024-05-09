Rumour: New leaks on Nintendo Switch 2 components

HQ

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa announced via X that the successor to Nintendo Switch will be unveiled in this fiscal year, which ends in March 2025. Everyone is hoping that the release date won't be pushed back much further, but now that the curtain has opened, the specialist forums have started to pull together the threads and analyse the movements of the companies supplying components to the factories to find out what's under the bonnet of Nintendo Switch 2.

Several users on Famiboards have posted a list of components that give us an idea of the upcoming console's power and dimensions. There is talk of a protective console case measuring 206 x 115 x 14 mm for the HGU1100 model. There is also talk of a fan for the new 120 x 80 mm dock model HGU1130-3Q.

That's on the external side, because it is also claimed by various sources that Nintendo Switch 2 will feature 256GB of storage (ROM) and 12GB of RAM, spread across two 6GB 7500 MT/s LPDDR5 modules.

Obviously, these specifications are not official yet, but they fit in with all the previous rumours about components and expected power for the successor hardware that we have been hearing about over the last few years.