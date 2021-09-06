English
Rumour: New Infamous will be announced this week

The future of PlayStation showcase is set for later this week.

Sucker Punch released Ghost of Tsushima last year, and has after that worked on the Director's Cut that was launched last month. But Sucker Punch is a pretty big studio these days, and according to a pretty famous insider, they are in fact working on another major title as well - and it's not a Tsushima sequel.

It's Shpeshal_Nick who writes the following on Twitter:

"Ok. Please take this one with a grain of salt because it's one of the things I couldn't get confirmed. But because I like the series I'm hoping it's true. But there's a chance we could see Infamous make a return at Sony's showcase. Fingers crossed."

Sony's showcase starts at 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST on Thursday and will offer a look on the future of PlayStation. We surely wouldn't mind more Infamous, and hope Shpeshal_Nick is right about this one (he has a good track record for leaks).

