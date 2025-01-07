Rumour: New image of Nintendo Switch 2 dock reveals upgraded power and design

HQ

The Nintendo Switch 2 rumour mill churns on, with the latest spark of speculation coming from a new image of the dock. Another alleged image of the Nintendo Switch 2 dock has surfaced, this time courtesy of Laura Kate Dale in a post on Bluesky. The photo reveals the dock's rear, showcasing its input and output voltage details, further fueling excitement for Nintendo's next big release. With its curved edges, matte black finish, and upgraded specs, the new dock signals a notable step forward for the Switch lineup.

According to Dale's trusted source, the Switch 2 dock will include a 20V input and 15V output, paired with a 60W charging cable—almost double the power of the original Switch's adapter, which is 39W. This means the current-generation charger won't be compatible when the Switch 2 is docked, hinting at a more robust console capable of handling higher performance demands.

With Nintendo promising news on its next console by March 2025, leaks like this only heighten anticipation for what could be revealed in the coming months. Do you think these leaks hold water, or is it all just smoke and mirrors?

