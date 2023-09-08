Rumour: New F-Zero and Donkey Kong titles to be announced at upcoming Nintendo Direct

HQ

The last few days have been a real head-scratcher for Nintendo fans. Rumours of one or more Nintendo Switch 2 presentations during the last Gamescom are gaining more and more momentum, while some are already looking ahead to next week in anticipation of the Kyoto-based company announcing a Nintendo Direct in which many surprises are expected and, above all, the presentation of the future console.

If we look at the history of Nintendo's previous console launches, the gap between the first time we see them and their release is usually a year, month up, month down. However, possibly to avoid hurting the current Switch's potential sales in the current fiscal year, this time the gap will be shorter.

But it's inevitable that it's about time to introduce the world to the new console, and we may already have an idea of the games that may accompany it at launch. Well-known Nintendo leaker and user Pyoro_X has taken to Twitter/X to drop a couple of cryptic messages. The first of them reads:

"Let's just say fans of a certain MATLAB function will be happy with the upcoming Direct."

A somewhat difficult conundrum, unless you are an engineer. MATLAB is a fairly common platform for performing calculations and data analysis. And within it there is a somewhat more familiar name for when a function changes sign: Fzero. Thus, we found out that one of the alleged games to be announced at the Direct would be a new F-Zero, something that fans have been asking for for many years.

The second possible leaked title is much fuzzier, as it's not entirely clear whether it's a leak or a joke. After dropping the bombshell with F-Zero, the leaker posted a GIF of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. in which Donkey Kong is seen rolling down one of the red beams in the stadium where he fights the plumber. This has only rekindled fans' desires for the announcement of the new 2.5D Donkey Kong that has been in development for a few years now.

Hopefully, we'll only have to wait less than a week to find out, but with such names on the menu, aren't you already excited?