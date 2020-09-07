Rumour: New DLC might be coming to Gears 5

You're watching Advertisements

One good source for leaks is the Steam database, which has given us tons of clues of things to come in the past. And now it's happened again as many people (here is one on Twitter) have noticed that there seems to be DLC coming for Gears 5. As many have pointed out, microtransactions aren't usually marked with DLC and since the game will get a huge upgrade for Xbox Series X - it wouldn't seem entirely unlikely that it is singleplayer content that will launch at the same time.

Singleplayer content for Gears 5 has been rumored and even teased before, and if this is true, then we probably won't have to wait much longer for the reveal.