Rumour: New DLC coming to Astro Bot

HQ

Astro Bot, the beloved game that stole hearts at the Game Awards, is making waves again. After already impressing players with its post-launch DLC, which included speedrun tracks and a winter-themed level, rumours are circulating that even more content is coming. A recent image sent to Sony partners, featuring the Tekken legend Heihachi Mishima dressed as Astro Bot, has fans buzzing with excitement. While this character made a cameo in the previous Astro's Playroom but didn't appear in the latest adventure, this new teaser has ignited wild speculation about future downloadable content. The image, initially shared by Arrowhead's Johan Pilestedt in a post on X before being swiftly removed, has fuelled the fire. However, the damage was already done and the rumour mill was in full swing. You can check out the image below.

What DLC would you like to see in Astro Bot's next update?