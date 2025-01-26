Rumour: New DLC coming to Assassin's Creed Mirage

HQ

It's been over a year since Assassin's Creed Mirage was launched, and with the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows around the corner, most people probably assumed that the 2023 game was dead and buried, at least in terms of additional content. Now, however, there are whispers that a first expansion may be on the way for the adventure in question. According to a new report from French outlet Les Echos, Ubiosft's head Yves Guillemot has been in contact with the Saudi Arabian company Savvy Games Group and made a deal to create more content for Assassin's Creed Mirage. It is not reported what the DLC addition could contain, but one guess is of course more story missions that follow the main character Basim and his story. This is still just a rumor, and Ubisoft has not confirmed anything yet, but if the information is correct, we could be enjoying not just one, but two Assassin's Creed adventures in the near future.

Would you be excited to see more of Basim's journey in a new expansion?