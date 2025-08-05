Rumour: New details and specifications about PlayStation 6 and Sony's upcoming portable console appear

HQ

Hardware leaker Moore's Law Is Dead claims to have seen details of the PlayStation 6 (codenamed "Orion") and a new portable PlayStation device (codenamed "Canis") during an internal AMD presentation as early as 2023. The specifications are said to be as follows:

PlayStation 6 ("Orion"):



8 x Zen 6 (or newer) cores, 3nm



40-48+ RDNA 5 compute units @ 3GHz+



160W TBP and lower power consumption than PS5



160-bit or 192-bit bus with GDDR7 @ 32GT/s+



Rasterisation performance 3x PS5 (ray-tracing expected to be higher)



Chiplet design



Backward compatible with PS5 and PS4



Next-generation portable PlayStation ("Canis"):



4 x Zen 6c cores, 3nm



12-20 RDNA 5 compute units @ 1.6-2GHz



15W TBP



128-bit bus with LPDDR5X-7500+



Rasterisation performance 0.5x PS5 (ray-tracing expected to be higher)



Backward compatible with PS5 and PS4



MicroSD card slot and support for M.2 SSD



Haptic feedback



Dual microphones



Touchscreen



USB-C port for video transfer



Estimated to be more advanced than Xbox Ally X



Assuming the information is accurate, it's worth noting that Sony wants to focus on a lower and more reasonable price point for its next generation, rather than extreme technological advances. The strategy behind the configuration is said to be comparable to how Sony launched the PlayStation 4, with a more competitive price aimed at the mass market, but with a sufficient upgrade. Manufacturing is set to begin in 2027, with both devices launching in early 2028.

Moore's Law Is Dead points out that the hardware and information may of course have been revised or changed over time, but emphasises that Sony rarely deviates from the original specifications. Furthermore, it for been known for some time that AMD has an in-depth collaboration with Sony in AI with upscaling techniques called Project Amethyst, which has been likened to the same technology found in AMD's more expensive graphics cards. But as usual, it's all unconfirmed until official information is presented.

