Rumour: New Assassin's Creed and Far Cry set to launch before April 2021

When Ubisoft decided to delay both Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters and Rainbow Six: Quarantine last year, they didn't want to give any new dates for any of them. We still don't know of many specifics, but at least we have a better indication now.

Ubisoft just finished its latest earnings call, and one of the most noteworthy announcements was that they will launch five AAA games between October 1 of this year and April 1 in 2021. Three of these are coming this fall, while the other two are set to launch next spring. While Ubisoft declined to reveal exactly what the two unknown games are, they at least said they're from two of their "biggest franchises". A new Assassin's Creed being just around the corner has been the worst kept secret for some time already, but what about the other one? Well, we've heard it's a new Far Cry set somewhere fairly controversial we won't spoil here out of respect for Ubisoft's marketing team.

This means that we'll see the release of a new Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow Six and Watch Dogs within the next fourteen months if everything goes according to plan. Not a bad way to start off the next generation of consoles. At least if Ubisoft's new focus on unique ideas and quality shines through.