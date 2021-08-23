Rumour: Netherealm's next game is Mortal Kombat 12

HQ

Ever since Netherrealm Studios was founded eleven years ago, they have been alternating Mortal Kombat and Injustice. Considering that Mortal Kombat 11 was their last game, a safe bet would be that they are making Injustice 3 next.

But this might not be the case. There has been some rumours and indications lately that the very talented and Warner owned studio is making a Marvel fighting game instead. Although, if the insider and GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb is right, neither Injustice or the Marvel game is up next - as he claims they are doing Mortal Kombat 12.

He said this in the podcast GrubbSnax, and added that the reason Warner is unsure about the whole DC/Marvel thingy, is that all Warner's developers currently have an uncertain future after the merger with Discovery earlier this summer. Using licensed characters for their next title would complicate things if Netherrealm Studios would end up being sold.

Mortal Kombat 11 has sold more that 12 million units and is one of the most successful fighting games of all time. It's not hard to imagine Warner wants more of this, although we really wouldn't mind a new Infamous or the rumoured Marvel game either.

Thanks GamingBolt