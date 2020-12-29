Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
The Elder Scrolls VI

Rumour: Netflix will make show based on The Elder Scrolls

The rumoured show is expected to be big budget as well.

The rumour mill went crazy last night, when We Got This Covered delivered a report claiming that Netflix is about to make a TV series based on Bethesda's popular The Elder Scrolls series. And it's a big budget one compared to Netflix' take on The Witcher.

Unfortunately, the sources mentioned aren't the best, but as fantasy is really hot right now and Netflix is making a lot of series based on video games - it seems almost likely that this will happen sooner or later (after all, Amazon is making a series based on Fallout). Still, take this with a huge heap of salt until further notice.

What would you like to see a TV series based on The Elder Scrolls explore from the rich lore of the games?

The Elder Scrolls VI

