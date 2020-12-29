Rumour: Netflix will make show based on The Elder Scrolls

You're watching Advertisements

The rumour mill went crazy last night, when We Got This Covered delivered a report claiming that Netflix is about to make a TV series based on Bethesda's popular The Elder Scrolls series. And it's a big budget one compared to Netflix' take on The Witcher.

Unfortunately, the sources mentioned aren't the best, but as fantasy is really hot right now and Netflix is making a lot of series based on video games - it seems almost likely that this will happen sooner or later (after all, Amazon is making a series based on Fallout). Still, take this with a huge heap of salt until further notice.

What would you like to see a TV series based on The Elder Scrolls explore from the rich lore of the games?