Rumour: Netflix wants Tom Holland as Link in The Legend of Zelda

Netflix has started doing collaborations with game companies in recent years. Just last week we got Capcom's Dragon's Dogma, and you can read our review about the anime series right here.

We have heard rumors about a collaboration between Nintendo and Netflix concerning The Legend of Zelda for some time now. Now We Got This Covered has reported, that according to its sources Netflix would like to see Tom "Spider-Man" Holland as Link in The Legend of Zelda, and that's pretty much everything we know at this point.

Considering Holland's age and his past roles, it is not hard to imagine him as Link in Hyrule. Whatever the case, the year 2021 is the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, so next year we can expect at least some sort of Zelda related announcements.

