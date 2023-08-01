Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dark Souls

Rumour: Netflix is working on a Dark Souls anime series

If we don't see the protagonist die 50 times per boss this will be an awful adaptation.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Netflix is no stranger to either animation or adaptations of popular video games. It has already churned out series on Castlevania, DOTA, League of Legends and Cuphead (to name a few) and now it may be time for another game series to join the Netflix family. According to sources on the site Giant Freakin Robot Netflix is currently working on an anime of From Software's popular Dark Souls franchise.

Unfortunately, they couldn't provide any more useful information than that, so we can only speculate about what this series would have been about or where it would have taken place. Since this is only a rumour at the moment, we recommend that you take this information with a pinch of salt until we get a confirmation or a denial.

Dark Souls

Related texts

0
Dark SoulsScore

Dark Souls
REVIEW. Written by Bengt Lemne

"Expect to die a lot, but also expect to be richly rewarded once you master the obstacles put in front of you."

0
Games of the Last Decade - Dark Souls

Games of the Last Decade - Dark Souls
ARTICLE. Written by Sam Bishop

In this short series, the GR team will reflect on the iconic games of the last decade that meant the most to them, and we're starting with Sam's look back at Dark Souls.



Loading next content