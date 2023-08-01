Rumour: Netflix is working on a Dark Souls anime series

HQ

Netflix is no stranger to either animation or adaptations of popular video games. It has already churned out series on Castlevania, DOTA, League of Legends and Cuphead (to name a few) and now it may be time for another game series to join the Netflix family. According to sources on the site Giant Freakin Robot Netflix is currently working on an anime of From Software's popular Dark Souls franchise.

Unfortunately, they couldn't provide any more useful information than that, so we can only speculate about what this series would have been about or where it would have taken place. Since this is only a rumour at the moment, we recommend that you take this information with a pinch of salt until we get a confirmation or a denial.