Rumour: Native PS3 emulation is coming to PS5

While PlayStation has been bringing a lot of classic titles to a modern platform thanks to the PlayStation Plus Premium Classics Catalogue, there are certain games that are still locked away in old hardware.

However, that could be about to change. Both the XboxEra podcast and Jeff Grubb's Game Mess Mornings have pointed towards native PS3 emulation being in the works for the PS5. This would allow native backwards compatibility for the console, meaning you wouldn't have to be subscribed to PS Plus Premium in order to play certain PS3 games.





We're not sure when this feature would arrive if it is coming, but it would certainly be a win for those wanting to play their nostalgic favourites on a modern machine.