Rumour: mystery port on Xbox Series X is for expanded storage

Earlier this year, an image claimed to be real was leaked (which we reported on) that appeared to show the back of Microsoft's upcoming console Xbox Series X. While there wasn't anything surprising about it, there was one strange slot that made people talk.

It really didn't seem to fit any known computer plug, and some insiders claimed it might have something to do diagnostic reporting, or just be something intended for debug consoles. Well, now Brad Sams - arguably the most knowledgeable Microsoft insider (who also has a great track record) - has a different idea of what it might be.

On Thurrot.com, we can now read that it might, in fact, be a tool for expanded storage, more specifically CFExpress. That way, it would be possible to have plenty of extra storage units with extremely high speeds for faster loading.

As Sams points out, it is a very expensive technology, but chances are prices will drop during the generation. It could, of course, be for some other sort of storage solution with the same form factor, but as he points out, "Microsoft is looking at ways to expand storage options for its next-generation console with high-speed options that USB does not currently offer".