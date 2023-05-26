Rumour: Multiple Sony games are "pretty much ready"

HQ

This year's PlayStation Showcase has been a bit of a mixed bag at best for a lot of gamers, but apparently Sony has some more tricks up its sleeve.

At least, that's according to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, who has said that multiple Sony titles are "pretty much ready." Several games that could have shown up just weren't there, which appears to have puzzled Henderson.

While we don't get details on what these games are, many could have a few guesses. The Last of Us multiplayer game, for example, has been in the works for a while, and many were expecting something on Ghost of Tsushima 2.

Henderson even suggests that Sony needs to have another PlayStation Showcase to make up for this disappointment. Do you think he's right?