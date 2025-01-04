Rumour: Mr. Freeze might be the main villain in The Batman Part II

HQ

It's been quite a while since the tragic villain Mr. Freeze graced the big screen, a fact that might soon change. Rumours suggest that he could potentially appear in the upcoming The Batman Part II. If true, it would mark his first appearance since Arnold Schwarzenegger's heavily criticised portrayal of the icy villain in Batman & Robin nearly 30 years ago.

Both Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder opted to exclude the otherwise popular Mr. Freeze from their respective Batman films. If Matt Reeves is seriously considering bringing him into his grounded universe, it will be fascinating to see how he integrates the bombastic, mad scientist into his otherwise down-to-earth tone.

It's already confirmed that Colin Farrell will reprise his role as the Penguin in the film, and there's speculation that Barry Keoghan's Joker might also make an appearance. Introducing Mr. Freeze on top of this would signal a bold new direction for Reeves' Batman universe.

Are you hoping to see Mr. Freeze in The Batman Part II?