Rumour: Morty and Will Smith are coming to Fortnite

HQ

Unsurprisingly, it seems like more wacky guest characters are about to gun their way into Fortnite in the near future. Some of these, however, you may have not expected. Popular leaker HYPEX has alleged that outfits for Morty and Will Smith (as Detective Mike Lowrey from Bad Boys) will be coming to the game's Item Shop soon.

Morty will finally be joining his unhinged grandpa Rick Sanchez, who was added to Fortnite on his own earlier this year. The skin for Morty, which can be viewed here, sees him sitting comfortably within a robot mech suit. Along with the outfit, a new "Get Schwifty" emote, which fans should surely recognise, is being added to the game and it can either be performed when solo or with a group of players.

No release date has been suggested for these cosmetics, and as always, they should be taken with a grain of salt until we have heard official word from Epic Games.

Thanks, PC Gamer.