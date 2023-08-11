Rumour: Mortal Kombat 1's Krypt replacement revealed

HQ

Mortal Kombat 1 will reportedly feature a new kind of single-player mode called Invasions, where the player will travel across the realms and fight foes in evolving seasons.

This leak comes via Reddit, which isn't always the most reliable of sources, but it appears that the information comes from the back of a Mortal Kombat 1 case. The back of the physical copy of the game tells us all about this new Invasions mode. In the past, NetherRealm has talked about a replacement for the Krypt, and so perhaps this is it.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to feature at this year's Gamescom, and there's a Kombat Kast scheduled soon, where we can find out more on the game and hopefully get some light on what the Invasions mode will actually entail.