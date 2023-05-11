Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Mortal Kombat 1

Rumour: Mortal Kombat 1 details leak online

It seems the game will be coming to all current platforms, including Nintendo Switch.

HQ

Alleged details for the upcoming Mortal Kombat game have leaked online, including information on pricing, the different editions of the game, and the consoles it will launch on.

According to known leaker billbil-kun, Mortal Kombat 1, as it's being called following a tease from NetherRealm showing a clock skipping the number 12, will be launching on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and - most surprisingly of all - Nintendo Switch.

The Switch is an intriguing console for the game to possibly launch on, as it would mean that Mortal Kombat 1 or whatever it is called might be looking at similar visuals and performance to Mortal Kombat 11. Alongside the platforms for the game, we are also told by billbil-kun that Mortal Kombat 1 will cost $69.99 for the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC version while being priced at $59.99 for the Switch edition.

A Premium Edition of the game will also be available, costing $109.99 and a Kollector's Edition will also be coming out, which will set you back $249.99. There's no release date information from billbil-kun, but hopefully considering the multiple teases from NetherRealm we'll see more on Mortal Kombat 1 sooner rather than later.

Mortal Kombat 12

