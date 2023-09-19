Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mortal Kombat 1

Rumour: Mortal Kombat 1 could add Noob Saibot, Cyrax, Ghostface and more

A new datamine may have discovered a list of characters coming to the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Mortal Kombat 1 has a pretty stacked roster already, but apparently NetherRealm is looking to increase the amount of characters according to new datamined information.

As posted by thetiny on Twitter/X, there's quite the extensive list of returning characters that could be coming to the game, along a potential guest spot for Ghostface. Noob Saibot, Cyrax, Cassie Cage, Kung Jin, Kotal Khan, and more could be appearing.

Of course, this is nothing more than speculation right now, even if supposed data points towards these characters making it in. However, we know that NetherRealm isn't likely to just leave the roster alone after one Kombat Pack.

Who do you want to see added in Mortal Kombat 1?

Mortal Kombat 1

Related texts

0
Mortal Kombat 1Score

Mortal Kombat 1
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

NetherRealm's fighters are back to kick butt in the bloodiest way possible in a completely rebooted universe. We've checked out whether it lives up to its potential...



Loading next content