Rumour: Mortal Kombat 1 could add Noob Saibot, Cyrax, Ghostface and more

HQ

Mortal Kombat 1 has a pretty stacked roster already, but apparently NetherRealm is looking to increase the amount of characters according to new datamined information.

As posted by thetiny on Twitter/X, there's quite the extensive list of returning characters that could be coming to the game, along a potential guest spot for Ghostface. Noob Saibot, Cyrax, Cassie Cage, Kung Jin, Kotal Khan, and more could be appearing.

Of course, this is nothing more than speculation right now, even if supposed data points towards these characters making it in. However, we know that NetherRealm isn't likely to just leave the roster alone after one Kombat Pack.

Who do you want to see added in Mortal Kombat 1?