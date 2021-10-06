LIVE
Rumour: More Xbox games getting backward compatibility support

The list of games isn't expected to be "overly big".

If you have an Xbox Series S/X, you can play all Xbox One games in enhanced versions (some could almost be considered remasters), but as Microsoft has really made an effort with game preserving, you can also play almost 600 Xbox 360 games (once again enhanced) as well 39 titles from the original Xbox.

Unfortunately, there are still a couple of classics from the two latter formats that haven't been made backward compatible like Lollipop Chainsaw, Max Payne 3, Naruto: Rise of a Ninja, The Saboteur and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. But according to a new rumour, this might be at least somewhat rectified next month when Xbox is turning 20 years old.

According to the insider Shpeshal_Nick, Microsoft is preparing a new round of retro gaming as a part of the Xbox 20th anniversary celebrations. He claims there will be games from both Xbox and Xbox 360, although he adds that he does not "think the list will be overly big".

Let's hope Nick Baker is right about this, and that well be able to enjoy even more classic games on Xbox Series S/X in the future to remind us of our video game history.

