Rumour: More signs point to Microsoft making an Xbox handheld

HQ

There have been plenty of rumours during the last couple of months that Microsoft is working on an Xbox handheld. Even the leaders of the Xbox team are seemingly implying this as the big boss Phil Spencer went on a liking-spree on X recently on articles about a portable Xbox, and the Xbox president Sarah Bond revealing last month that they have "some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we're going to share this holiday".

Now the usually reliable Windows Central editor Jez Corden has added more fuel to the fire and says in the podcast Xbox Two "that they've got handheld prototypes right now". In the podcast, Corden also adds that these are new products and not older things, and that it's "not a cloud handheld, a fully native Xbox handheld".

While still only a rumour, there are more and more smoke indicating there might actually be a fire somewhere. Considering the recent success of very powerful PC based handhelds like Steam Deck, MSI Claw, Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go - it really doesn't seem too farfetched that the Windows and Xbox owner would like to make a unit of their own that fully supports Game Pass.

What do you think, and how interested would you be in a portable Xbox?