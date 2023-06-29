Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Red Dead Redemption

Rumour: More signs of Red Dead Redemption getting a remaster

An RDR game has been age-rated.

Despite the fact that Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best selling games of all time, Rockstar still hasn't released a proper version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Weirdly enough, it does however seem like we're getting a remaster of the first game.

It has been rumoured for a few years that Red Dead Redemption is getting a remaster with several enhancements, but so far there haven't been any real signs of life. Until now. The Korean equivalent of PEGI and ESRB has now age-rated Red Dead Redemption.

While no other information was given, it seems likely that this is in fact the remaster we've been hearing rumours about. Until confirmation, treat this as speculation though.

Red Dead Redemption

