Rumour: More signs of Red Dead Redemption getting a remaster

Despite the fact that Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best selling games of all time, Rockstar still hasn't released a proper version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Weirdly enough, it does however seem like we're getting a remaster of the first game.

It has been rumoured for a few years that Red Dead Redemption is getting a remaster with several enhancements, but so far there haven't been any real signs of life. Until now. The Korean equivalent of PEGI and ESRB has now age-rated Red Dead Redemption.

While no other information was given, it seems likely that this is in fact the remaster we've been hearing rumours about. Until confirmation, treat this as speculation though.