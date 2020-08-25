Rumour: More powerful Switch to be released early next year

You're watching Advertisements

We have previously reported on rumours claiming that Nintendo is, in fact, working on a more powerful version of the Switch. In all fairness, this seems entirely plausible as the company has done the same thing with both Nintendo DS and 3DS previously. Still, according to Taiwanese outlet Economic Daily News, we're not too far away from the upgraded console's release.

They claim to have sources in the manufacturing process that have now confirmed that the new console is being finalised and will launch sometime before April 1 of next year. Included in the news is the fact that it will have a better "interactivity". Of course, the coronavirus situation could change all this and it is worth remembering that we don't know how reliable this source actually is.

Nintendo has previously avoided this topic in the past, dismissing the idea publically, although the company never truly shut the door on future hardware upgrades. We're keeping our fingers crossed, basically.

Thanks, Edge Markets.