Rumour: More information about the Virtua Fighter reboot

About a month ago, Atlus and Sega insider MbKKssTBhz5 revealed that Sega is currently working on a new Virtua Fighter, which is internally considered a reboot of the series.

Today, she dropped a bunch of new details via X, including that the game will come to all major platforms with crossplay, but will focus on online gaming (where "streaming and spectating" will be an important part) and esports, although you can of course fight locally as well. Apparently we can look forward to several major changes, including "a modern art style" and an "all new main story and side stories with brand new characters". As if to emphasise how different the game will be from its predecessors, she explains:

"This is a Virtua Fighter title that is developed to be a modern competitor to Street Fighter and Tekken with esports concepts and mechanics that are similar to current Street Fighter and other fighting games. It is a concept that evolved a lot."

As usual, it's important to take unconfirmed rumours with a healthy pinch of salt, but she has been right many times before about Atlus and Sega, so we wouldn't write it off as wishful thinking just yet.