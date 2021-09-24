Rumour: Mojang making at least two more Minecraft titles

HQ

Minecraft just keeps growing and in April it was confirmed that the game now has more than 140 million users each month. The enormous popularity has led to Mojang doing spin-offs of the concept, like last year's success story Minecraft Dungeons.

And there seems to be more coming. According to Windows Central, there are currently at least two more Minecraft titles in development. The site's acknowledged insider and editor Jez Corden writes:

"One thing I know for sure: There is more Minecraft coming. I know from trusted sources that Mojang has at least two all-new projects that aren't Minecraft or Minecraft Dungeons, although I have no idea exactly what those games might look like. Perhaps we'll discover that all of those pixel-style art posts were in fact teases for full-blown projects ... or maybe not. One can hope, though."

Is there any specific genre you would like to see Mojang explore next with Minecraft?