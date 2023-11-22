Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Rumour: Modern Warfare III is getting two The Walking Dead icons

Rick Grimes and Michonne will likely join the game fairly soon.

Rick Grimes and Michonne return to our screens early next year in the new spin-off series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, and it seems like the new TV show won't be the only thing we'll see from the duo. According to the dataminer HeyImAlaix (referred to as "reputable" by Insider Gaming), there are proof in the code which shows that Rick Grimes and Michonne are about to join Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III as Operators.

We assume this will happen around the premiere of the new show on February 25, so it doesn't seem like we will have to wait unreasonable long to see what they have to offer the game.

Are you looking forward to the return of Rick Grimes and Michonne in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

