Rumour: Mila Kunis to play The Thing in new Fantastic Four film

Beauty becomes the beast? Take it all with a bit of caution, but according to persistent online rumours reported by TMZ and others, Mila Kunis is the top candidate for the role of The Thing in the new Fantastic Four film. A known leaker has taken to Twitter during the day and gossiped about this unexpected casting, and he writes:

"They are looking at Jewish actors, both male AND female for The Thing in Fantastic Four. Mila Kunis is one of them."

The film's director reportedly insisted that the role of Grimm (as The Thing is actually called) should be played by an actor of Jewish descent. This is because the character is of this faith in the latest Fantastic Four comics.

For those of you with falcon eyes who are now asking: "but Grimm is a man". Well, that's true, but according to the gossip going around, Marvel is considering making Grimm a woman in the new film. Again, gossip and nothing more than that.

What are your thoughts on having Mila Kunis play The Thing?