Rumour: Microsoft's event next week might be bigger that expected

As we reported last week, Microsoft will be running its own event on January 23, where we're promised to see Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - as well as a secret game from a secret studio.

While that in itself seems like a nice prospect, there are signs that we should perhaps have higher expectations than that. Windows Central editor Jez Corden has repeatedly shown himself to have a good grasp of what Microsoft is up to, and via Bluesky he cryptically writes that he thinks "the Xbox Developer_Direct is going to be a lot bigger than Microsoft is currently letting on".

Unfortunately we don't know anything more than that, but Corden is more often right than wrong, so hopefully we can get information about some other surprise too. Maybe something new for Game Pass?