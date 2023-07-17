Rumour: Microsoft will kill Xbox Live Gold and turn it into Game Pass Core

HQ

Two years ago, I wrote that it was obvious Microsoft wanted to stop Xbox Live Gold and instead put all its focus on Game Pass, so we've waited a long time for this.

Because it seems like Windows Central made a mistake and published an article confirming that Xbox Live Gold will be turned into a new Game Pass tier called Xbox Game Pass Core on the 1st of September before removing it very quickly, but not before cafe.naver.com managed to grab the information.

This won't just be a change of name, as Games with Gold will finally be put to rest as a part of this. Instead, Xbox Game Pass Core subscribers will get access to a small selection of the games available with the regular/higher tiers of Game Pass, starting with more than 25 games, including:



Among Us



Descenders



Dishonored 2



Doom Eternal



Fable Anniversary



Fallout 4



Fallout 76



Forza Horizon 4



Gears 5



Grounded



Halo 5: Guardians



Halo Wars 2



Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice



Human Fall Flat



Inside



Ori and the Will of the Wisps



Psychonauts 2



State of Decay 2



The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited



Games you've already acquired as part of Games with Gold will still be available as long as you have Xbox Game Pass Core, so it makes sense that existing Xbox Live Gold members will automatically be converted to Core. Then it shouldn't be a surprise that the pricing will remain the same and that Xbox Game Pass Core is required to play multiplayer games that aren't free-to-play.

Expect to get an official confirmation and more details about this either later today or later this week depending on if Microsoft wants the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King to get all of the spotlight or not.

How does Xbox Game Pass Core sound to you?